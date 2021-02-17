‘Richie’ Killed in Police Shootout in St Catherine

'Richie' Killed in Police Shootout in St Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Twenty-nine-year-old Richard Johnson, otherwise called ‘ Richie’ an auto body repairman of Ewarton, St Catherine, was fatally shot about 1:20 am, on Tuesday, February 16, during a confrontation with members of a police patrol along the Spanish Town leg of the P.J Patterson Highway.

The police reported that they were carrying out vehicular spot checks along a section of the above-mentioned roadway when they signalled the driver of a motor car to stop.

Immediately as the vehicle came to a stop, Johnson allegedly jumped out and opened fire on the lawmen, the fire was returned, and Johnson was shot and killed during the process.

An Illegal firearm was allegedly taken from him.

An investigation into the fatal shooting has been launched by investigators attached to the Inspectorate and Professional Standard  Oversight Bureau ( IPROB), and the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM).

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....