‘Richie’ Killed in Police Shootout in St Catherine

Twenty-nine-year-old Richard Johnson, otherwise called ‘ Richie’ an auto body repairman of Ewarton, St Catherine, was fatally shot about 1:20 am, on Tuesday, February 16, during a confrontation with members of a police patrol along the Spanish Town leg of the P.J Patterson Highway.

The police reported that they were carrying out vehicular spot checks along a section of the above-mentioned roadway when they signalled the driver of a motor car to stop.

Immediately as the vehicle came to a stop, Johnson allegedly jumped out and opened fire on the lawmen, the fire was returned, and Johnson was shot and killed during the process.

An Illegal firearm was allegedly taken from him.

An investigation into the fatal shooting has been launched by investigators attached to the Inspectorate and Professional Standard Oversight Bureau ( IPROB), and the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM).