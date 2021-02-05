Richanna Heslop Missing, from St Andrew

Twenty-four-year-old Richanna Heslop, of Mount Olive district, Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew has been missing since Friday, January 22.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, has black hair and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that Heslop was last seen in Stony Hill, St. Andrew wearing blue jeans pants. She has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Richanna Heslop is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

