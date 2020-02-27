Rich Boss – Rich King Breezy

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

I am an unapologetic skeptic in this so-called entertainment industry. Presently the portrayal of wealth is the new viral in the pursuit of social media happiness and day to day life. Let’s keep it real there’s only a few trend setters successfully showing the hood money fabulous settings in reality. Just that some live it vicariously through our children, showing them there are more ways to win in life. Looks are deceiving and its all going to be proven in your everyday life. Here is one such example.

King Breezy is just that and should be tuned into ASAP as he is spitting musical flows on a “Rich Badness” level. Finally there’s a Don that’s really locking down the city. He is clear in his point. Rich badness as he has coined it over the past six years is a lifestyle. The ideology of wanting more for your kids and yourself. Most parents repeatedly say they will die for their  children. He’s sharing his sentiments in the same way. My lifesytle that I want my children to see is that Daddy works hard. Rich is a state of mind. I have two beautiful children that alone makes me the richest man. My responsibilities and wants is all on them.

Rooted in Montego Bay this new and upcoming artiste is wowing the virtual and reality audience. His new tracks are fire and has solidified him as an authentic gallis inna real life, rich and bad, the real road man vibe that every man wants to be and every woman wants to be with. All the definitions of a go getter.

Yeah I started out as a skeptic but what can I say, I’m now a believer in King Breezy. Check him out on all platforms. Seeing is believeing and he’s a walking visual of a young King.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email m[email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....