Ricardo Coulbourne Missing, From St Catherine

Thirty-one-year-old Ricardo Coulbourne otherwise called ‘Juba’ of Gibraltar district, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, March 28.

He is of black complexion, medium build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6inches) tall.

Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that Coulbourne was last seen at home. dressed in a blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricardo Coulbourne is being asked to contact the Coral Gardens Police at 876-708-2081, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.