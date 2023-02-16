Rhemii Ice Joins La Lee for Hague Show

Rising dancehall sensations Rhemii Ice will join the likes of Laa Lee and Kraff as headliner of entertainers slated to perform at the 66th staging of the annual Hague Agricultural and Industrial show, near Falmouth on Ash Wednesday, February 22.
Other secular entertainers booked to perform on the show include Proghres, Unknown Gringo and Brix Don.
Radio personality Jenny Jenny and the Dancing Dynamites will provide entertainment during the day.
Recording gospel artiste Joseph Scott will headline a galaxy of gospel artistes, including Unity Singers and Shavaun Reid, also down to perform at the Ash Wednesday family show.
La Lee whose given name is Romario Ricketts, is known for songs such as Dirt Bounce, Leggo the Bird and Tip In a It, has had a number one song on the local reggae charts for several weeks running.
Kraff, whose real name Tevin Randall, rose to dancehall prominence with songs such as Dinero, OG Bobby Johnson, Charge up and Floating.
The artiste who hails from western Jamaica is a past student of Rusea’s High School in Hanover.
Both Kraff and La Lee have been raking-in record crowds at a number of events across the island.
The annual Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show is being hosted by the Trelawny Association of Branch Society, an affiliate of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) under the theme: ‘Fostering Economic Growth, Through Agricultural Value Chains.’
The show gives farmers and producers of agricultural products the opportunity to showcase a diversity of agricultural products and services that are aligned with agriculture.
The organisers of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial show are upbeat about this year’s show and have forecasting a record turn- out of patrons.
President of the Trelawny Association of Branch Societies, Audrey Nelson said based on the line-up of artistes for this year’s show she is expecting to see a record turn- out in attendance.
“We are very excited about this year’s show as we are ensuring that the entertainers we selected for the show are artistes with decent and not lewd lyrics as this is a family show and we don’t intend to undermine its integrity,” Nelson stated.
Nelson noted that this year’s line-up of entertainers stands out as one of the best line-ups in the show sixty six years history.