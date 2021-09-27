Revised National Policy For Senior Citizens To Be Tabled Shortly

The revised National Policy for Senior Citizens to provide adequate social safety net protections, has been approved by Cabinet and is to be tabled in the Houses of Parliament shortly.

Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure in a message read by State Minister, Hon. Zavia Mayne, during a virtual church service on Sunday (September 26), to commence commemorative activities for Senior Citizens Week 2021.

The policy will be implemented over a period of 10 years and the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) will be responsible for monitoring its execution and associated programmes.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to the health and wellness of the elderly, Minister Samuda outlined several programmes and services that are available through the Ministry to treat with the needs of this population.

Among these are: social pension for persons age 75 and older; the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH); the National Insurance Scheme (NIS); as well as various social assistance grants, emergency relief and provisions for those most affected by the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) pandemic.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security continues to provide services for the elderly… The NCSC continues to engage and advocate for healthy, active and productive aging for our seniors,” the Minister noted.

He encouraged persons to contact the NCSC’s toll-free line to engage with the entity.

The numbers are 888-736-4677 or 876- 906-9277-8, or on social media @MLSSJamaica.

Senior Citizens Week 2021 is being observed from September 26 to October 1 under the theme: ‘Recovering with Resilience.’