Revellers want their money back!

Jamaica News: With uncertainty looming with the regards to this year’s staging of Carnival in Jamaica, revellers are demanding a refund.

This, after carnival band, Xodus posted via their instagram account, that it will be closing its showroom “in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and advice from the Jamaican Government”.

It added, “As soon as a decision is made, we will communicate this with all our revellers”.

Originally set for April, Carnival in Jamaica was postponed in March after it was confirmed that the country has been recording cases of coronavirus. Stakeholders, following discussions, set a new date for October 25. However, the country continues to record a rapid increase of COVID-19 which now stands at 3,183.

A decision is expected to be made later this week, to discuss the fate of the event.

