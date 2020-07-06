Returning J’cans will need to make appointments for testing

As the number of persons returning to Jamaica picks up, returning Jamaicans will not

be tested at the airports but will be required within 48 hours of arrival to make an

appointment for testing.

The Ministry of Health says the appointment will be made on the JamCOVID App or

by telephone to the health department.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, says this is one several

changes to be made to Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocols based on the highly increased

numbers expected in July.

Jamaica opened its borders for returning Jamaicans June 1 and non-nationals

June 15 with testing at the airports. But the health personnel are not able to keep up

with individual testing at the airport. “One of the changes that you will see is that you

will not be tested at the airport. You will go home and you will go on the JamCOVID

app and make an appointment for testing. This is for our returning Jamaicans,” Dr.

Bisasor-McKenzie said.

She was speaking during the digital COVID Conversations press briefing, held

at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, St Andrew, on Thursday July 2.

“If you are not able to use your phone, you can call the health department to set

that appointment for testing. And we want you to try to do that testing within 24 to 48

hours after you return to Jamaica,” she added.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie noted that persons may not receive their test results

within a short time, due to the volume of persons being dealt with, adding that it is

important for persons to stay at home and adhere to all the protocols.

The Chief Medical Officer also informed that the Ministry is moving to use an

app for home monitoring.