Retired Soldier Shot Dead at His Gate in Old Harbour, St Catherine

August 18, 2023

A former member of the Jamaica Defence Force, who has a valid handgun license, was fatally shot at his gate in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

He has been identified as Clifford Edwards, 69, also known as “Black Puss,” from Old Harbour Glades.

According to reports, at about 1 a.m., Edwards was at his gate  when explosions were heard.

Residents who went to investigate found him suffering from gunshot wounds.

His licensed firearm, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, was reportedly stolen during the attack.

Investigations are ongoing.

