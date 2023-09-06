Retired doctor arrested after raid of 70-foot yacht full of guns, drugs, prostitutes

A retired doctor was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly found guns, drugs and prostitutes on his 70-foot luxury yacht anchored in Nantucket Harbor.

The owner of the yacht, Scott Anthony Burke, 69, was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a raid on board the Jess Conn — a luxury vessel that’s registered in the Cayman Islands, the Nantucket Current reported.

Burke is now facing drug trafficking and weapons charges, according to a Nantucket Police arrest log made public early Wednesday.

A Coast Guard patrol boat is seen here tied to the motor yacht Jess Conn in Nantucket Harbor Tuesday morning as authorities investigate
The shocking discovery — and Burke’s subsequent arrest — in the harbor of the ritzy Massachusetts island was made after a woman was removed from the yacht for a “wellness check,” Nantucket Harbormaster Sheila Lucey had earlier told the outlet.

The woman was taken to an ambulance on shore, though it was unclear why she needed medical assistance.

A search of the vessel by cops and the Coast Guard uncovered the prostitutes, drugs, firearms and other contraband, law enforcement sources told the local outlet.

The yacht's owner, Scott Anthony Burke, was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a raid on board the Jess Conn.
Guns, drugs and prostitutes were allegedly found on Burke's yacht.
Police confirmed an investigation was underway and an arrest had been made but wouldn’t disclose any further details.

“Yes, we are currently working on an involved case and, as a result, cannot comment on the details,” Nantucket Police Department Lt. Angus MacVicar said.

Meanwhile, Burke — who has addresses in both Key West, Florida and Denver, Colorado — is a retired doctor, online records show.

He is the owner of a medical insurance company and a Denver-based spine and rehabilitation clinic, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The shocking discovery -- and Burke’s subsequent arrest -- occurred in Nantucket Harbor.
Burke is scheduled to be arraigned in Nantucket District Court on the weapons and drug-related charges next Monday.

Before arriving in Nantucket on Aug. 23, Burke’s Jess Conn yacht had been anchored off Newport, Rhode Island.

Back in May, the luxury vessel ran aground off Florida — though it didn’t sustain much damage.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

