Resumption of Second Dose Vaccination for Persons 50 years and older

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise that it will resume vaccination on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, for persons 50 years and older, who are due their second dose. These persons will be contacted by the parish health department and members of the public are asked not to visit any vaccination site unless they have been contacted by the health team.

Persons should take their vaccination card, TRN and a government-issued identification/ letter from a Justice of the Peace to the vaccination site.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness thanks the public for their cooperation.

