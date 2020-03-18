Restriction On Number Of Persons Visiting Patients At Hospitals

Jamaica News: The Government has put a restriction on the number of persons visiting patients at hospitals, limiting one person per day, in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, gave details during a press conference at Jamaica House on Monday (March 16).

He said this forms part of new protocols for hospitals in the next seven days, which will be evaluated after five days.

“Hospital visits are now reduced to once per day, and to one person,” the Prime Minister explained.

He added that outpatient clinics in hospitals are to be scaled down, and a protocol has been established as well.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the rationale behind this is to pull back on the mass congregation at hospitals for this period, until further notice.

“Normally, when persons visit hospitals to look for their loved ones, they go in a group, so it’s normal to have larger gatherings coming to look for their loved ones,” Dr. Tufton said.

“We are trying to restrict that, in keeping with the people movement and the possibility of contamination,” he added.

Source: JIS News