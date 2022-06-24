Restorative Justice for Woman Who Assaults Man at Police Station

A woman accused of assaulting a man while on the property of a police station, had her case referred to restorative justice when she appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 22.

Devine Montaque appeared before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The allegations are that on March 30 at about 10:00 a.m., at the Amity Hall police station, the accused and the complainant had an altercation, during which Montaque used an object to hit the complainant on his right hand causing swelling and pain.

When the police cautioned her, she reportedly said, “Offica, is an icepick mi did have.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Smith-Ashley asked the parties if they wanted to use restorative justice to resolve their issues, and they agreed.

A restorative justice order was made, and the case was set for mention on July 26.

Montaque’s bail was extended

