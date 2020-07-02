Restaurants Re-open for Dining

Restaurants can now open for dining, as of today, July 2, following an easing of restrictions by the Government.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, gave details of the conditions for reopening for dining, by restaurants. Speaking in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 1 he stressed that occupancy “must not exceed 50 per cent of [the facility’s] capacity at any one point in time.”

“No more than four persons can be seated at a table. There must be at least six feet of space between tables, and no table must be joined to facilitate large groups,” he said.

Several restaurants have been hit hard by the orders that led to their closure to patrons who wanted to dine at the facilities. However, some continued preparing meals and offering take away or delivery services.