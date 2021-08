The St Ann police are currently investigating the shooting death of a businessman in Ocho Rios, on Saturday night, August 21.

He has been identified as Orville Grant otherwise known as “Bash” a restaurant owner of Mansfield Way, Ocho Rios in the parish.

According to police, Grant was standing along the road at 10:30 p.m. when he was pounced upon by an unknown assailant who shot him multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital where he pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.