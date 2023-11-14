Response to Social Media Video

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) acknowledges a recent video
circulating on social media wherein a citizen voices disappointment regarding an interaction with
a member of our St. James Division on Tuesday, November 07.
We want to assure the public that we are fully aware of this matter, and it is currently the subject
of an internal investigation. The individual who posted the video has been contacted as part of this
process. The JCF takes the quality of service delivery and public perception very seriously. Our
goal is to ensure that all interactions between the police and the community are conducted with
respect, professionalism, and adherence to the law.
As a Force committed to continuous improvement and accountability, we are gathering all
necessary information to undertake the appropriate interventions. This situation will be addressed
thoroughly, ensuring that – where deemed necessary – corrective measures are implemented in line
with our commitment to being a Force for Good for the people of Jamaica.