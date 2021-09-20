Residents Of 21 Juno Crescent in Clarendon to Get Certificates of Title

Residents of 21 Juno Crescent in May Pen, Clarendon are expected to receive certificates of title for their properties within six to 12 months.

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Ministry is collaborating with the National Housing Trust (NHT) to deliver the documents within the timeline. The Minister, who visited the community on September 16, said upwards of 70 titles will be delivered to the residents.

He indicated that the undertaking is in response to representation made by Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon, where the community is located, Mike Henry, in a bid to formalise the residents’ holdings.

Mr. Charles told JIS News that the Government has also spent over $100 million on community infrastructure upgrades, inclusive of a comprehensive road network, water, electricity, and drainage.

Mr. Charles, who was accompanied by senior Ministry officials, indicated that the Government is looking to undertake more structured and sustainable development across the island, with the objective of ensuring safe, legal, and affordable housing for every Jamaican.

The Minister, who planted several trees in the community, noted that this was done to “signify the importance of developing, not just housing and infrastructure, but sustainable communities where people understand their responsibility of [protecting] the space.”

In his remarks, Mr. Henry said he remains a staunch advocate of orderly development, in a bid to “fulfil the dreams and hope of the people”.

Meanwhile, Councillor for the Denbigh Division, Joel Williams, said the programmed engagements “augur well” for the residents.

WRITTEN BY: DOUGLAS MCINTOSH

SOURCE: JIS news