Residents Beat Gunmen, Recover Firearm

Police say residents in Pimento Walk near Ocho Rios, St Ann have handed over a firearm believed to belong to gunmen who they chased out of their community Tuesday.

According to a police report a homemade firearm was found in bushes Tuesday morning, June 9 and handed over to the Ocho Rios police. It is believed that the firearm was recovered after men were set upon and beaten after they allegedly tried to rob residents in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios in the parish.

After the men escaped from the mob, the area was searched and the firearm found in bushes.

Police gave no details about the robbery attempt

Investigations continue.