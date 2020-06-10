Residents Beat Gunmen, Recover Firearm

Taxi Operator Shot and Killed in Flankers
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Police say residents in Pimento Walk near Ocho Rios, St Ann have handed over a firearm believed to belong to gunmen who they chased out of their community Tuesday.

According to a police report a homemade firearm was found in bushes Tuesday morning, June 9 and handed over to the Ocho Rios police. It is believed that the firearm was recovered after men were set upon and beaten after they allegedly tried to rob residents in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios in the parish.

After the men escaped from the mob, the area was searched and the firearm found in bushes.

Police gave no details about the robbery attempt

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....