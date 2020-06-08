Republic Records Drops Term ‘Urban’ to Describe Music Made by Black Artists

Republic Records will no longer use the term “urban” to describe music produced by black artists.

The label, which is owned by the world’s largest record label company Universal Music Group, said it was erasing the “outdated” tag from all parts of its business with immediate effect.

The company, which represents stars including Drake, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift, is urging all others in the music business to do the same.

Republic posted the announcement on its official Instagram page, saying: “Republic Records will remove ‘Urban’ from out verbiage in describing departments, employee titles and music genres.”

It went on: “We encourage the rest of the music industry to follow suit as it is important to shape the future of what we want it to look like, and not adhere to the outdated structures of the past.”

The term “urban” has frequently been applied as a catch-all to describe music genres including hip-hop, grime, R&B, soul and rap.

Artist management company Milk & Honey has also said it will be “eliminating” the word.

Both companies are just the latest to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd.

Rihanna, Jamie Foxx, Drake, Nile Rodgers and music mogul Quincy Jones were among the stars to post black squares on their Instagram accounts as part of #BlackoutTuesday.