Repairs completed on pipeline that cause Washington Boulevard collapse

Jamaica New: “The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has completed replacement and repair of its pipeline that was ruptured Wednesday, resulting in massive traffic pile up on Washington Boulevard, Kingston.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the NWC said its workers had been working tirelessly and selflessly and had completed the work. It said customers should be seeing a gradual return of their water supply.

A major pipeline on the Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Patrick City resulted in the collapse of a section of the roadway. This led to the closure of the west-bound lane and diversion of traffic causing massive traffic pile ups Wednesday.

