Repair Shop Destroyed by Fire, in Montego Bay, St James

A machine repair shop, located along Churchhill Avenue, in the vicinity of Charles Gordon Market, in Montego Bay, St James, was destroyed by fire, on Wednesday night, May 19.

Reports are that shortly after 8:00 pm, residents saw fire coming from a section of the shop, which is used to repair lawnmowers, and bush whackers.

An attempt was made to put out the blaze which got out of control, and the fire department had to be summoned.

Upon the arrival of the fireunits, the firemen managed to extinguish the blaze about an hour later.

Mckoy’s News learnt from residents in the area, that the fire was allegedly lit by a small boy, who had an altercation with the operator of the business.