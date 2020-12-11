Reneto Adams barred from US

Retired Senior Superintendent of Police Renito Adams has been barred from entering the United States.
The popular, straight-talking former cop was one of six policemen named by the US State Department as being involved in extrajudicial killings of four people in May, 2003.

The others are: Orlando Bernard, Patrick Coke, Shane Lyons, Leford Gordon and Roderick Collier. Their immediate family members are also barred.

Adams and the others were tried and freed, in 2005, of murder for the deaths of the four people in Kraal, Clarendon.
The US State Department says its action in barring the six was taken because of ‘gross  violation’ of human rights. It took the action on Thursday, International Human Rights Day.

