Remember the curfew

New curfew hours apply for Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon,

effective Saturday, August 22. The curfew hours are from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily

through to Wednesday morning, September 2.

The curfew hours were tightened for these parishes amid a spike in COVID-19

cases.

Residents in Kingston and St. Andrew and St. Catherine will now join residents of St.

Thomas with similar curfew times and extended Covid-19 measures. For the rest of

the country, the curfew hours are 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Remember even if you are just driving through (and don’t live in) the parishes under

the tightened curfews, the restrictions apply to you too.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement of the new curfew hours,

Friday, August 21, in a press conference following a Cabinet meeting at which

decisions were made to tighten measures to contain COVID-19.