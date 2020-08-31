Remand Centre on Lockdown over COVID-19

Mckoy's Exclusive- A pandemic review - COVID-19
The Horizon Remand Centre, the island’s largest remand facility is under lockdown, following the confirmation of five COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Corrections says five inmates at Horizon were confirmed COVID-19 positive out of seven samples tested of persons who exhibited symptoms. The other two are in quarantine at the facility.

The Horizon Remand Centre in Kingston holds people from all over the island who are not convicted but are facing the courts or have been detained.

Visits have been canceled, inmates have been given masks and court appearances by inmates have been suspended. No new inmates will be accepted for the time being.

