Remains of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Moffat 3+ years after last seen

The remains of missing mom Suzanne Morphew have been found more than three years after she was last seen, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which says the remains were positively identified on Wednesday.

Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day three years ago, May 10, 2020. Her disappearance made national headlines and the investigation was featured on the CBS News show “48 Hours.”

Suzanne Morphew left behind two teenage daughters and a husband, Barry Morphew, who was not only the prime suspect in her disappearance, he was also charged with her murder.

Suzanne Morphew
Suzanne MorphewSUZANNE MORPHEW/FACEBOOK

According to the CBI, the remains were located during the course of a search on Sept. 22 and those remains were positively identified as that of Morphew of Chaffee County by the El Paso County Coroner on Wednesday.

Investigators were searching in the area of Moffat in Saguache County on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance when the remains were discovered.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a statement. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

Suzanne Morphew’s family released this statement on Thursday, “The Moorman family would like to thank all involved for the discovery of our sister Suzanne. Over the last three years, countless hours have been spent looking for Suzanne by a determined group who have never given up hope that she would be found. The memories of her gentle spirit and wonderful smile have been a constant presence since her disappearance to all who knew and loved her. We want to thank Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, his staff, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, and the hundreds of volunteers who never gave up. Fate may have played a key role in finding her, but it does not negate the resolute commitment of all those involved. We would also like to thank the citizens of Chaffee County who have been subjected to this unimaginable sage for their support and prayers.

“We look forward to finding long-awaited justice for Suanne in the successful prosecutions of those involved in her disappearance. ”

No arrests have been made since the remains have been located.

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” said Spezze in a statement.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

Anne Kelly, the 12th Judicial District Attorney, released this statement on the remains found, “The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has informed me that their agents recovered the remains of Suzanne Morphew in the area surrounding the town of Moffat in Saguache County. Saguache County is located in the 12th Judicial District for which I am the District Attorney. The case is still under active investigation, and for that reason, I am unable to comment on the investigation until more information is known. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available to the extent it is appropriate. The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office expresses our condolences to Suzanne’s family.”

Earlier this year Barry Morphew filed a lawsuit, asking for $15 million saying he was wrongfully charged in his wife’s disappearance and, at the time, presumed death. The lawsuit includes Chaffee County, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and several named investigators in the case including those working for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020 and what happened next remains a mystery. Her bicycle was found down a steep ravine off Chaffee County Road 225 from Highway 50. Deputies said that the bicycle did not look like it was involved in a crash and there was not any blood at the scene.  After she went missing, Barry Morphew told CBS News Colorado that he believed she was abducted.

During the investigation into her disappearance, friends told detectives that Suzanne and Barry had been arguing about finances and that Suzanne may have had a boyfriend.

SOURCE: CBS news

