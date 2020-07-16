Relative taken into custody for Trelawny woman’s death

After continuous police investigation into the execution-style murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes, a close family member has been taken into custody.

In a shocking turn of events on Wednesday, the relative allegedly confessed to plotting the brutal June 19 killing, which took place in front Geddes’ 10-year-old daughter at their Trelawny home.

In an official statement given to the police, the relative noted that she payed a man to carry out the act. She and her mother have been taken into custody for more questioning.

It was further alleged that there was strife between the deceased and the woman who confessed.

On the fateful night, police-reported that intruders entered the woman’s bedroom, where she was held at gunpoint. The culprits robbed her of cash and other valuables, before demanding sex. When Geddes refused, they opened fire, hitting her multiple times.