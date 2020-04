Jamaica News: Down Sound Entertainment (DSE), producer of Reggae Sumfest, has announced the execution of its care package initiative to assist the people of Jamaica overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic.

DSE, and Reggae Sumfest sponsors: Grace Foods and Pepsi, along with artiste Stylo G, will contribute to feeding 500 families across the island of Jamaica during the month of April.

Entertainers Rodney ‘Bounty Killa’ Price, Andre ‘Suku’ Grey, Ian ‘Pepe’ Goodison, Greg Nesbeth and Richie Feelings have volunteered their time to assist with the distribution of these packages.

Stage one of the care package execution commenced on Wednesday, April 1, when the team visited farmers in St Elizabeth and Trelawney to purchase ground provisions to distribute to families and individuals in need.

Stage two saw the delivery of 249 packages in communities in Kingston, Spanish Town and Clarendon on Saturday morning (April 4).

Joe Bogdanovich, Chairman and CEO of DSE shared that the families were selected based on how afflicted they were in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.