Reggae Sumfest 2020 cancelled

Reggae Sumfest has been cancelled this year and has now been scheduled for July 18-24, 2021.

Organizers of the World’s Greatest Reggae Festival, Sumfest, say in light of the “risk factors associated with the COVID-19 outbreak” Reggae Sumfest will not take place as scheduled

Joe Bogdanovich, chairman and CEO of DownSound Entertainment, promoters of the festival said in a release issued Monday, April 27, “In consultation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Health, Tourism and Entertainment” the festival was rescheduled to July 2021. Bogdanovich said, “we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.” He urged the public to follow the guidelines and protocols put out by the Government.

Bogdanovich advised that patrons have 30 days, to May 27, 2020, to request a refund for existing online tickets. Requests may be made through Sumfest Eventbrite page where they were purchased, otherwise, they would be available for redemption at Reggae Sumfest 2021.