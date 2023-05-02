Reggae Singer Tasha T Impacting Lives through her Learning Foundation and Music

Kingston, Jamaica (Powerhouse Global Media) Reggae artiste Tasha T is using her platform to do good, through her foundation, Tasha T Learning Foundation. Established on February 21, 2022, the initiative was started to assist marginalized children, youths and seniors with different learning disabilities.
“I decided to start this initiative because I saw the need for the youths of today who are struggling to find themselves (self worth) and their place in today’s society. Therefore, it’s only through education that I saw that will help them to be successful in life and to be able to become a contributor to today’s world. Overall, I believe that as an artiste and educator, it’s my duty to provide opportunities for children who are in need in our community,” she explained.
Based in Ontario, Canada, the foundation is built on the core values of equity, educational integrity and analytical and critical thinking. As an entertainer, Tasha T makes it a point of duty to find two to three schools in countries she’s performing in and donate school supplies and books. With her involvement with education and children throughout her musical career, the idea of creating the foundation was organic.
“I’m very passionate and patient when it comes to working with children. Therefore, I decided to work with children because I feel it’s my calling to be that mentor and to be able to support them in any way I can, by helping with their future growth. I want to be part of their personal and educational growth and children need to understand how effective communication works and be aware of confidentiality, ethics and respect. Nevertheless, children just need more support and guidance,” she elaborated.
On the musical side, the singer is currently promoting her new single “Feeling The Pain” and also working on her upcoming album, which will be released on her own record label, RasVibe Records Inc. Furthermore, she has another new single and video on the way, slated to be released in Summer 2023.
“The message in my music has always been very important because most of my music is educational, informative, good vibes, good feeling, uplifting and encouraging. So, the message in my music will never change and it will always be empowerment of self,” she expressed.
As the foundation continues to grow, many plans are currently taking shape, including an expansion into Jamaica, where support will be given to Jamaican schools and families.
“Our upcoming plan is to start off by providing tutoring services and homework support to school aged children, including special needs, as well as older adults. Also, we are planning to do Educational Workshops and fundraising events,” Tasha T revealed.
For more information on the foundation, check out the website, www.tashatlearningfoundation.
1 thought on “Reggae Singer Tasha T Impacting Lives through her Learning Foundation and Music”
Pingback: Reggae singer Tasha T impacts lives through her learning fundamentals and music – kodaktravel