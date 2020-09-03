Reggae Singer in medically-induced coma

The family of Toots and Maytals frontman Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert is asking the public for prayers as the singer is battling for his life.

The Veteran Reggae singer is reportedly in a medically-induced coma at the Tony Thwaites wing of the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Hibbert has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Toots Hibbert is reportedly one of six critical patients battling COVID-19 today in the island.

Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, as well as 224 new COVID-19 cases.