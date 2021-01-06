Reggae Month to be staged virtually due to COVID-19

What was billed to be an elaborate 29 day of the celebration of Jamaican Music, Reggae Month will now be staged virtually, due to Coronavirus.

The word from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association, JaRIA, is that Reggae Month 2021 is definitely on, but like many events in the pandemic era, it will be virtual.

Reggae Month was officially declared by the Government in February in 2008.

This was done to highlight and celebrate the impact of the musical genre on the country’s social, cultural, and economic development.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

