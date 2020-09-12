Reggae Legend ‘Toots’ Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals has Died

The Entertainer passed away on Friday at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

He was 77 years old.

Hibbert “passed away peacefully” in Jamaica “surrounded by his family” at the University Hospital of the West Indies late Friday, the Twitter statement said.

While his cause of death is not yet known, earlier reports have indicated that Toots was in a medically-induced coma after being tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The family and his management team would like to thank the medical teams and professionals for their care and diligence, and ask that you respect their privacy during their time of grief,” Saturday’s statement said.

Toots and the Maytals released their latest LP Got to Be Tough, which features a Bob Marley performed with Ziggy Marley and Ringo Starr, in late August.

It had been the band’s first album in more than 10 years.

Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years and seven of his eight children.