Reggae Icon Daddy U-Roy has died

Legendary Dancehall pioneer Daady U Roy has died.

He was 78.

Several leading Jamaican entertainers, including international recording superstar Shaggy and Freddie McGregor are this morning paying tribute to Daddy U-Roy.

“Today we lost one of our heros !! A true legend in this game of dance hall/ Reggae if your (sic) a fan of sound system, then your a fan of Stur Gav sound. With such greats as Colonel Josey Whales (sic) and Charlie Chaplin, pioneers in this game … with a catalogue of amazing recordings U Roy was a master at his craft. Rest Well daddy Roy!! R.I.P. walk good” Shaggy wrote.

“I’m sadden to learn of the loss of Daddy U-Roy today. RIP Reggae Pioneer of Toasting you’re unforgettable. In this sorrowful time Team Big Ship extend deepest sympathies to the family and friends of U-Roy,” states Freddie McGregor.

U Roy, born Ewart Beckford in Kingston, is credited with popularising the art of toasting on reggae rhythms in the early days of dancehall when the sound system ruled the roost.

He burst onto the scene during the heyday of Clement ‘Sir Coxsone’ Dodd’s Studio One sound system and record label at a period when reggae music and its now hugely popular offspring dancehall was frowned upon by the wider society and was seen as the music of the uneducated and uncultured.

His ‘Wake The Town’ and ‘Wear You To The Ball’ featuring John Holt, were huge hits and he followed up with several other chart busters including ‘Creation Rebel’, ‘Chalice In The Palace’ and ‘Dread inna Babylon’. The success of ‘Dread inna Babylon’ led to a series of Tony Robinson produced albums: ‘Natty Rebel’ (1976), ‘Rasta Ambassador’ (1977) and ‘Jah Son of Africa’ (1978). Beckford’s international popularity led to the album ‘Natty Rebel’ being released in 1976 on Virgins’ imprint Front Line label in Nigeria as well as in France on Virgin and Polydor.

U Roy is also credited for opening the door to allow rap and dancehall artistes to realize huge profits from an idiom he, along with Count Machukie and King Stitt, created and perfected.

He was also the owner of the Stur Gav sound system which honed the careers of veteran deejays Charlie Chaplin, Josey Wales and Super Cat among others.