Reggae History Month 2020 Receives Special ‘Toast’ from Koffee with Grammy Win

Black Uhuru won the first Reggae Grammy in 1985 with the album ‘Anthem’ which beat out albums by Jimmy Cliff, Steele Pulse, Peter Tosh and King Yellowman. Since then a total of five solo female acts have been nominated in the reggae category. These include Judy Mowatt – Working Wonders (1986); Rita Marley – We Must Carry On (1992); Sister Carol – Lyrically Potent (1997); Etana in 2019 with her album Reggae Forever and Koffee in 2020 with ‘Rapture.’

The door was closed shut on female reggae acts until Koffee rewrote the history books recently in Los Angeles when she walked away with the coveted Grammy Award for her EP ‘Rapture’ beating male nominees Third World, Julian Marley, Sly and Robbie & Roots Radics and Steel Pulse to become the first female solo artist and the youngest to be so honored.

Most music insiders say Koffee was most deserving of the Grammy this year given her impressive resume since her performance at Rebel Salute in 2018. Her song ‘Toast’ has racked up million views on YouTube and was listed as a favorite of US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama who used it as part of her exercise routine. Last year BBC 1Xtra named the teen sensation one of the ‘Hot for 2019’ artists and she was announced as an opening act for Harry Styles on select dates for his 2020 North American tour.

‘Toast’ got a big endorsement last May when Bajan pop star Rihanna, who while attending Buju Banton ‘Long Walk To Freedom’ concert in Barbados posted a video on her Instagram Story of herself and her BFF Melissa Ford vibing to ‘Toast’ while on their way to the show. The videos went viral on social media to her 70 million plus followers. At 2019 Miss World coronation, held in the UK, Miss Jamaica World Toni-Ann Singh took to the stage dancing to Koffee’s Toast.

The young Jamaican artist made headlines recently as a performer at Marlins Park in Florida during Super Bowl weekend this year, when she joined hip hop and pop superstars Cardi B, Chris Brown, Khaled, Gunna, Mega Thee Stallion and Burna Boy.

To walk away with the 2020 Grammy, the biggest hurdle Koffee had to overcome was the ‘Marley magic’ which has persisted in the reggae category since 1998 when Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers won the award with ‘Play the Game Right.’ Since then, the Marley’s have won ever year they have been nominated except last year when Sting & Shaggy beat Ziggy Marley’s Rebellion Rises and in 2020. Some industry insiders argue that the ‘Marley magic’ extended to Bunny Wailer who in 1991 won a Grammy award with ‘Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marley.” He returned in 1997 to claim the top prize again with ‘Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley’s 50th Anniversary.’ Even one time Marley producer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry may have benefited from the Marley association when in 2003 he won with the album ‘Jamaican E.T.”

So far, Ziggy has won four solo Best Reggae Album Grammy Awards and three as a member of the Melody Makers which included siblings Stephen, Sharon and Cedella. Stephen ‘Raggamuffin’ Marley has won the coveted prize a total of six-times, first as a member of Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers and later as a solo artist, and producer. Younger brother Damian Jr Gong is a three-time Grammy winner.

Koffee not only beat Julian ‘Juju’ Marley with his album ‘As I Am’ but she came in ahead of Third World with their album ‘More Work To Be Done’ which was produced by Jr Gong Marley and contained his collaboration single with the group ‘You’re Not The Only One.’

Regarding the issue of why was Koffee allowed to enter an EP in the reggae album category, here are the facts. In the United States, the Recording Academy’s rules for Grammy Awards state that an album must comprise a minimum total playing time of 15 minutes with at least five distinct tracks or a minimum total playing time of 30 minutes with no minimum track requirement. ‘Rapture’ the EP has 5 songs – Rapture (3.02 minutes), Toast (3.12), Blazin (3.21), Throne (2.39) and Raggamuffin (3.20) for a total playing time of 15.34 minutes.