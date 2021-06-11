Reggae Girlz 1-0 win over Nigeria

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Deneisha Blackwood scored in the 51st minute to give the Reggae Girlz a 1-0 win over African champions Nigeria at the BBVA Stadium in Houston, in their opening contest of the US Soccer 2021 Women’s National Team (WNT) Summer Series.
The Girlz, who are using the tournament as part of their preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

With the win, the 51st-ranked Girlz not only secured their first-ever win over an African nation but also snapped a five-match unbeaten run for the African flag-bearers, ranked at 38th in the world.

Blackwood, who had a penalty save 40-minutes into the first half redeemed herself with an open play goal.

Blackwood, who notched her 8th goal in her 27 appearances for Jamaica.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....