Reggae Girlz 1-0 win over Nigeria

Deneisha Blackwood scored in the 51st minute to give the Reggae Girlz a 1-0 win over African champions Nigeria at the BBVA Stadium in Houston, in their opening contest of the US Soccer 2021 Women’s National Team (WNT) Summer Series.

The Girlz, who are using the tournament as part of their preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

With the win, the 51st-ranked Girlz not only secured their first-ever win over an African nation but also snapped a five-match unbeaten run for the African flag-bearers, ranked at 38th in the world.

Blackwood, who had a penalty save 40-minutes into the first half redeemed herself with an open play goal.

Blackwood, who notched her 8th goal in her 27 appearances for Jamaica.