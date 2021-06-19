Reggae Duo 2OfAKind Promotes New EP

Reggae duo 2OfAKind has recently released an impressive body of work, their brand new EP “She’s Bad.” Their first official project under their own Kindemmusic Label, the EP was officially dropped on June 4, 2021.

“This is a project reaching out to the ladies, from our mother to all women straight across the board, lovers and friends. We just wanted to show love and adoration to them in the midst of everything that’s going on in the world,” group member Shane Stephens explained.

The EP contains 6 tracks in all, culminating various sounds, with titles such as “Kudos Mama”, “Love With Meaning” and the title track “She’s Bad.”

“Our style of music is somewhat a representation of sounds that inspire us like the foundation, Reggae, as well as Country and R&B. I’d say the sound is along the lines of Lovers’ Rock and Roots Reggae,” Stephens elaborated. Since its release, the EP has been well received.

“The feedback has been tremendous, the ladies are loving it and some people are even recognizing the growth from our previous work to now, so I can say so far so good,” Stephens stated.

Three years in the making, after several setbacks and delays, the duo decided that now was the right time to release the project.

“I hope this album can get us out there so the Reggae lovers all over the world can get to know 2OfAKind as artistes and our music,” Stephens expressed.

Consisting of brothers Shawn and Shane Stephens, 2OfAKind has been on this musical journey for over a decade. The EP follows their last album “The Roots”, a 13 track album which was released 5 years ago. Other works include the albums “Nubian Star” and “Friday.”

On the horizon for the duo is the release of the official visuals for the title track, as well as more music releases in the coming months.

“She’s Bad” can be purchased and streamed on major digital platforms online.