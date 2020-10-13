Reggae Boyz remain stable in CONCACAF rankings

The Reggae Boyz have remained at number 5 in the October edition of the CONCACAF rankings index Jamaica with 1,549 points.

Base on the CONCACAF rankings index reads: Mexico continues to lead with 2,078 points, while the United States is second with 1,822 points. Costa Rica is third in the region, while Honduras are fourth and Canada occupies sixth.

The CONCACAF rankings index was used for seedings for the 2021 Gold cup draw last week.

The Reggae Boyz qualified for their 12th Gold Cup tournament having won their Concacaf Nations League group back in November 2019. They have enjoyed recent deep runs in the tournament, making back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2017, and advancing to the semifinals in 2019.

The Boyz will face Costa Rica, Suriname, and either Bahamas, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, or Guyana in from the preliminary rounds in Group C or the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, which is set to place July 10 t0 August 1, 2021.