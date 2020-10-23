Reggae Boyz remain firm in FIFA rankings, now 3rd in CONCACAF region

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz remaining 48th in the world FIFA rankings and now third in the CONCACAF Region. By virtue of Costa Rica’s back to back one-nil losses to Panama, “Los Ticos slipped from 46th to 50th.

This is the first time that Jamaica is in the top three in CONCACAF in the FIFA rankings since October 2019.

Mexico is the highest-ranked CONCACAF team at 11th in the world, while the United States is second in CONCACAF and  22nd on the overall list.

Honduras and El Salvador round out the top six in the region at 63rd and 68th.

The top ten ranked teams in the world are Belgium, France, Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay, Argentina, Croatia, and Colombia. 4-time World Cup winners Germany are 14th.

