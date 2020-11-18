Reggae Boyz rebound to beat Saudi Arabia 2-1

Jamaica News: Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore Jamaica National Football team head coach marked his 100th game guiding them to a 2-1 win over hosts Saudia Arabia at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in R in Riyadh on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The Reggae Boyz rebounded had avenged Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Saudi on their home patch in the first encounter of two friendly internationals.

Abdullah al Hamddan open the scoring from the hosts in the 29th minute gave the Saudis a 1-0 lead, five minutes later Jamaican Daniel Johnson equalized with his first goal for Jamaica, levelled for the Reggae Boyz in the 34th minute.

Javon East put the Jamaicans in front for good when he netted in the 64th minuter.

This was the Reggae Boyz first wins over the Saudis since 1999. It was also their first win over an Asian team since 2007.