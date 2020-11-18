Reggae Boyz rebound to beat Saudi Arabia 2-1

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore Jamaica National Football team head coach marked his 100th game guiding them to a 2-1 win over hosts Saudia Arabia at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in R in Riyadh on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The Reggae Boyz rebounded had avenged Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Saudi on their home patch in the first encounter of two friendly internationals.

Abdullah al Hamddan open the scoring from the hosts in the 29th minute gave the Saudis a 1-0 lead, five minutes later Jamaican Daniel Johnson equalized with his first goal for Jamaica, levelled for the Reggae Boyz in the 34th minute.

Javon East put the Jamaicans in front for good when he netted in the 64th minuter.

This was the Reggae Boyz first wins over the Saudis since 1999. It was also their first win over an Asian team since 2007.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....