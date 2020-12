Jamaicans will end the year at 47th ranked team follows the latest release of the FIFA World Rankings for this month, making the Reggae Boyz the highest-ranked team in the Caribbean Football Union rankings.

The Jamaicans will also end the year as the third-ranked Concacaf Nation behind Mexico is 9th in the world and the USA 22nd.

Belgium for the third-year running is FIFA team of the year after ending the year as number one in the world.