Reggae Boyz drawn in Group C for Gold Cup 2021

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will face Costa Rica, Suriname, and either Bahamas, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, or Guyana in from the preliminary rounds in Group C or the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, which is set to place July 10 t0 August 1, 2021.

The draw for the tournament was held on Monday, September 28, 2020, rather than its past practice of announcing the group stage matchups.

The tournament originally was scheduled for July 2-25 but was pushed back, with three nations to advance from a preliminary round on July 2-6. Many top Europe-based players from Concacaf nations will have reported to their clubs for preseason by the knockout stage and will not return to national teams until World Cup qualifiers during the international fixture window starting August 30.

The Reggae Boyz qualified for their 12th Gold Cup tournament having won their Concacaf Nations League group back in November 2019. They have enjoyed recent deep runs in the tournament, making back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2017, and advancing to the semifinals in 2019.

Thirteen of the 16 teams have already been decided, including Qatar, who are entering the tournament as guests. The remaining three teams will be determined from the preliminary rounds which will take from June 2 to 6, a week before the group stage.

Full Draw:

Group A: Curaçao, El Salvador, Mexico, qualifier from among Cuba, French Guyana, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago

Group B: Canada, Martinique, United States, qualifier from among Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, qualifier from among the Bahamas, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana

Group D: Grenada, Honduras, Panama, Qatar