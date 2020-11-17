Reggae Boyz beaten 3-nil in friendly internationals by Saudi Arabia

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz were swept aside by Saudi Arabia 3-0 in their first of two international friendlies at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The Boyz who were coming off an eight-month break due to the COVID-19 showed match rust against a Saudi team that appeared to have no such problems while playing behind closed doors.

Head coach for the Reggae Boyz, Theodore Whitmore said that the team’s game had “poor decision-making”.

The Reggae Boyz were suffering their first defeat in nine outings. The next game takes place at the same venue on Tuesday at 11:30 am Jamaica time.

