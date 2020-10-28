Reggae Boy Foster Shot and Injured in Portmore

Sadness hangs over the local football fraternity on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after unconfirmed reports are that former Portmore United striker, Maalique Foster, was shot in the Southborough community of Portmore on Tuesday night.

Foster is one of four people who were shot during an incident and that the national representative was taken to hospital where he was said to be undergoing surgery.

Foster represented Jamaica College and won the Manning Cup title with the Old Hope Road-based school before joining Portmore United in 2015.

The 23-year-old left Portmore in 2018 for Costa Rican club Alajuelense. He is currently on loan with Israeli Premier Division side Ironi Kiryat Shmona.

Foster has represented Jamaica’s senior team nine times, scoring four goals.