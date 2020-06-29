Reggae Artiste Sues Hood Celebrityy for Copyright Infringement

Reggae star Nardo Ranks has sued Jamaican entertainer Hood Celebrityy over stolen lyrics.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, claims Hood Celebrityy pirated and extracted significant phrasing from Ranks’ 1992 hit “Them A Bleach” and inserted them into her “Run Di Road.”

Ranks, who lives in Queens, New York, alleges copyright infringement and is seeking at least US $500,000 in damages.

The suit names Hood Celebrityy and KSR Group, the record label that released the song on March 20, as defendants.