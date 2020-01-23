Reggae Artiste Junior Byles Living in Poverty with Mental Illness

Reggae Artiste Junior Byles Living in Poverty with Mental Illness
Jamaican Reggae Artiste Kenneth “Junior“ Byles, who is known for popular songs like “Fade Away” and “Curly Locks” has been living in poverty for quite some time. The artiste is said to be suffering from a mental illness. His primary caregiver was his father Kenneth Byles Sr who passed away a few years ago.

He has been recently recorded by popular social media blogger “Miss Donna” who has been trying to assist him. According to Mr. Byles he has lost the copyright to his music, even though his album made it to the Billboard Top 50 through the reissue of his 1985 album Rasta A Nuh Pick Pocket.

