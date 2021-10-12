Reggae Artiste Buju Banton’s Daughter Abihail Myrie Reported Missing

Abihail Myrie, 21, of West Meade, Belgrade Heights, Kingston 19, has been missing since Saturday, October 9.

She has a dark complexion, slim build, and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

According to reports, Abihail was last seen at home. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information about Abihail Myrie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police Department at (876) 924-1421, 119, or the nearest police station.