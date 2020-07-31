Red Rose Looks to Inspire Youth

With a fast increase of up and coming artistes in Jamaica, veteran reggae singer Anthony Red Rose hopes to inspire them to produce uplifting music.

“Music like this is really not being made anymore, so it’s like a wake-up call to the youngsters to start putting out music like this. Now is their time to make classics,”

the artiste told McKoy’s News

“Expect some surprises in the near future, including new productions currently in the works with a few soon to be announced top singers,” he added.

Red Rose is currently promoting his latest single Sweet Romance, featuring Beenie Man. It was officially released on July 17. The single is featured on the Malvo Entertainment-produced Karma Riddim. Also released in July 2020, the 5-track compilation features other notable acts such as Buju Banton, Anthony Malvo, Tiffany Malvo, Wayne Wonder, Pressure Buss Pipe, Daniel John and Jigsy King.

Anthony Red Rose is no stranger to the industry, having graced the airwaves since the 1980s. A veteran musician known for classic hits such as Under Mi Fat Thing, Borderline, Tempo, Can’t Knock Me and Worries Again, the artiste has certainly not slowed down, even with an extensive catalogue and over four decades of artistry under his belt. His more recent works include the 2019 EP No Limit which was produced by Lenky Marsden, as well as tracks Sorry Eyes, (produced by Hopeton Lindo), Smile featuring Busy Signal (produced by Kirk Bennet) and the self-produced One Race.