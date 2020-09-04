“Red Rat” Killed in Richmond, Hanover

The Lucea police in Hanover, are now carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by gunmen in Richmond community, on Wednesday afternoon, August 2.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Odane Griffith, otherwise called ‘Red Rat’ of a Kew address, also in Hanover.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 4:30 pm, Griffith was standing at a section of Richmond community when he was pronounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

The gunmen escaped on foot in the area, followed by which the police were summoned and the scene processed.

Griffith was later transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his body removed to the morgue.