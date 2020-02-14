Records Clerk Sentenced to Six Months in Prison

Horace Gayle, the Records Clerk who was arrested and charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) on November 15, 2019, was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday, February 13.

Gayle was arrested on Monday, November 11, after he was accosted during a sting operation conducted by officers attached to (IPROB) accepting 45,000 Jamaican dollars he had earlier arranged to collect

Mckoy's News - Jamaica News

Mckoy’s News – Jamaica News

The sum represents the remainder of a total of $110, 000 Jamaican he had solicited to produce and deliver a clean police record for an applicant who is ineligible based on the applicant criminal record.

Upon his appearance, in court, Gayle pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting and accepting under the act. He will be serving both sentences concurrently.

