Recording Artiste Torch Promotes Positivity in New Music

Recording artiste Torch has two potential hits on his hands. His late 2022 releases “Pimpers Paradise” and “Murderer” were produced by Master Kat Production and Gassie Ink Production respectively and will be featured on his upcoming album.
“These two songs so far have been creating waves both on local and international radio. I’ve been putting out some very positive messages in each song” the artiste revealed.
While there are no official videos for the tracks, they serve as front-runners for the forthcoming album and will therefore lead the campaign trail. With the profound messages, he is looking forward to their respective impact.
“My hope is for the people to open both ears and their hearts and receive the messages of these songs and make them a part of their daily exercise. I want them to inspire people to make changes for themselves and others around them,” the artiste expressed.
In the music game for more than a decade, Torch is a musician who doesn’t define himself in one genre. The Trench Town artiste is no stranger to experimenting with sounds.
“My style of music is unpredictable so it depends on the riddim that is placed before me. It’s a style that is different from every other artiste and I adapt as I go along so it is endless,” he explained.
The artiste has previously released two albums on his own label Evaburninflame Recordings International, namely “Phase 7” and “Fire & Light.” Look for much more from Torch with his new album and beyond.
“After the release of my album, my tour starts in the Spring season. It’s been over two years since I’ve toured because of the pandemic, so now that things are not so bad I can begin Jah works again – bringing good music to the people around the world,” he stated.
“Pimpers Paradise” and “Murderer” are currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.